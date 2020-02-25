Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.63, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.91. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.