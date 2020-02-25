BOMB Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $650,636.00 and $69,954.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045095 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00066243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000863 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,551.91 or 0.99560640 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000701 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000457 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,198 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

