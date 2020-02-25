Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.15 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.27.

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

