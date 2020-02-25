BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $13,460.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,331,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,062,299 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

