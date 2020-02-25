Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells $427,812.00 in Stock

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRC. Northcoast Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

