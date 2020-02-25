Brian K. Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TYL traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $320.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,081. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,390,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,787,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

