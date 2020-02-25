Brian Mitchener Sells 2,050,000 Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) Stock

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) insider Brian Mitchener sold 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £41,000 ($53,933.18).

Brian Mitchener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Brian Mitchener sold 500,000 shares of Sound Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

LON:SOU opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Sound Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.80 ($0.33). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

