Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $45,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

