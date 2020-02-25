Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Britvic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

BTVCF stock remained flat at $$12.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Britvic has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

