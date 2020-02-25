Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.03-5.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.493-4.624 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,598,453.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

