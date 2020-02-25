Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.09. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $96.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

