Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 361,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $136,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.