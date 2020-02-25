Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.71). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 368.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 929,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,341. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

