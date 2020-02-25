Brokerages Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will report sales of $278.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.20 million. Materion posted sales of $301.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Materion by 2,324.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Materion by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Materion has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.