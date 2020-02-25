Brokerages Anticipate Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zynex an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Zynex stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

