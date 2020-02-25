Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Post $1.56 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.59. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,651 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

