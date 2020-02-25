Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.26). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,123 shares of company stock worth $2,102,520 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. LivePerson has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

