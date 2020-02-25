Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 387.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 1,035,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $155,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $530,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $2,502,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

