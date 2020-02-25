Brokerages Expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Re/Max posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Re/Max.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $581.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73,563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Re/Max by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Re/Max by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Re/Max by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Re/Max by 25.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

