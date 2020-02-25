Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report sales of $170.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.26 million. Stratasys posted sales of $177.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $646.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $647.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $666.42 million, with estimates ranging from $660.64 million to $677.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Stratasys by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after buying an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -637.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.