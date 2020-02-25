Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 379,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.