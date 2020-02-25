Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

XYL stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

