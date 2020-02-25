Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/20/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 712,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,714. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -273.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,084.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.