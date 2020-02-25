Burst Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $32,520.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,083,768,825 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, Livecoin, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.