California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.55. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of California Resources by 139.2% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 665.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

