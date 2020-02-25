Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $142,053.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.59 or 0.02618831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00095041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,413,016,146 coins and its circulating supply is 2,368,998,993 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

