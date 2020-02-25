Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

