Canaccord Genuity Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.95.

SPB stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.65. 880,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.20.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

