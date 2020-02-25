CanYaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Bancor Network. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $171.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDAX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

