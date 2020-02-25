Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$39.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) received a C$39.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

CPX traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.82. 236,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.98. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.15.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

