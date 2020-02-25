Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

CPX stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.82. 236,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,071. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

