CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.82. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

