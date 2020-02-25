Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,218 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

NYSE CCL opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

