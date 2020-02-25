Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Adeola Olaniyan Sells 526 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $390.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

