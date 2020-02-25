carVertical (CV) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2,668.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

