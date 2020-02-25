Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $3.31 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $137,070.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

