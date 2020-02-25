Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.15–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.83 million.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 641,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.43. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.07.

In related news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,233 shares of company stock worth $165,328. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

