Catex Token One Day Volume Tops $5,415.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $221,319.00 and $5,415.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

