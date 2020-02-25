CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

