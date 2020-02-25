Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $4.36 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

