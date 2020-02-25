Centauri Price Hits $0.0019 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Centauri has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a market cap of $88,336.00 and $196.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00481094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $614.34 or 0.06520151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,675,049 coins and its circulating supply is 46,884,874 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

