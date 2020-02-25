Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

