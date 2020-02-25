Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

CSFL stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. Centerstate Bank has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 761.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.