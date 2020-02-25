Cfra Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $255.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by analysts at Cfra from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,226. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

