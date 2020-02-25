Cfra Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $15.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

M stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,685,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

