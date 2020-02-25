Chainlink Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $342.32 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Binance, COSS, OKEx, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

