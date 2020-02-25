ChainX Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010848 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $327,915.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 3,934,950 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

