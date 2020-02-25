Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith Sells 8,211 Shares

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Ross Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.43. 4,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.17.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

