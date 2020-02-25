Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 609,826 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,779. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,320,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

