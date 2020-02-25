Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,961 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Marvell Technology Group worth $48,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.16.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

